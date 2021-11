Although it was originally slated to release on November 5, it seems Nintendo is dropping the massive update for New Horizons early as players began to discover it was ready to go earlier this evening. The update is fully available and ready to go and includes all the free content that we saw revealed last month. This does not, of course, includes any of the paid DLC content which is likely still going to be made available starting November 5 as originally revealed. Those wanting to dive into all the new goods offered can get going after a decently beefy download and explore new areas with Kapp’n, get new items and more with what’s ready to go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO