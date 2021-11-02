CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

These apps help you to 'accompany' your loved ones from the Beyond

By Cristina Vales
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one can deny that applications are an important part of Apple and Google 's business, as they solve a large number of day-to-day problems. It is enough to enter the digital stores of these brands to find the platform you need for your wedding photos, calculate your expenses, memorize speeches...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
myq105.com

5 Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone Now To Protect Your Privacy

Our everyday devices help us keep in contact with loved ones, they help us to work efficiently, and they are there in case of an emergency. However, certain apps can cause a breach in your privacy and take up much-needed gigabytes (not to mention battery power). Certain apps running in...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Apps to Help You Find and Buy Your Dream Home

Finding a home to buy used to be easier. It only involved finding a realtor, visiting a few properties, and making an offer if you can see yourself spending many happy years there. However, the housing market is currently booming, and many people are getting outbid even if they make an offer at the asking price.
MLS
KTLA.com

These emergency apps promise to send you help fast

In an emergency, every second counts. Calling 911 is the nationwide standard, but there are some apps that promise to get you the help you need fast. Here’s a look. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks. Rescu App, $59-$99 a year. Rescu says they...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beyond#Apps#Everplans
lifewire.com

Your iPhone Will Soon Protect You From Data-Stealing Apps

It’s about to become very difficult for apps to sneak private data off your iPhone and iPad. Apple’s App Privacy Report, just added to the latest iOS 15 betas, is a new settings page that lists how often apps access sensitive data. It’s similar to the already-existing Safari Privacy Report, only it doesn’t apply just to the web. It applies to every app on your device—including Apple’s own apps. This welcome feature lets the user take back control of their private data, and it may even make unscrupulous developers think twice before sharing your data.
CELL PHONES
NewsTimes

This App Helps You Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking

It's believed that glossophobia, or the fear of public speaking, affects up to 75 percent of the global population. So, if you get nervous and stutter during presentations, rest assured you're not alone. Fortunately, you don't have to hire a personal trainer like in The King's Speech to help you overcome your fear. (And the stakes aren't that high.) Becoming a better public speaker is as simple as investing in the Orai Interactive AI Assisted Public Speaking Course for just $127.50 (reg. $200) when you use promo code SAVE15NOV at checkout.
CELL PHONES
Times Union

Organize Your Life in One Place with This App

Entrepreneurs deal with a lot on a day-to-day basis. And while everyone understands the importance of staying organized, sometimes that's easier said than done. We can't all afford a personal assistant, but most entrepreneurs can afford a tool like Pagico Task & Data Management Software now that it's at a special discount during our Pre-Black Friday Sale.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
The Bump Blog

Lovevery Is Launching a New App to Accompany Its Popular Play Kits

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Lovevery, known for its incredibly popular play kits subscription, is giving parents what they want. Recently, the brand announced its partnership with Target, and now it’s announcing the launch of a new app.
CELL PHONES
techacute.com

ClickUp: Manage Your Project with Just One App

If you’re looking for an all-in-one project management platform, then consider ClickUp. This is a cloud-based project management tool that aims to make users more productive. Its first Beta was released in 2017, and its 2.0 version was released in 2019. Its goal includes making all work live in ClickUp,...
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

You will be able to customize your Twitter app navigation bar soon

Twitter has recently been testing lots of new features and options for the mobile app in order to make it a more useful experience. Now, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered the social media platform will be getting another feature to its mobile app: navigation bar customization, reports 9to5Mac. You...
CELL PHONES
androidpolice.com

One UI 4 will finally let you set your wallpaper from Google Photos

One UI is my favorite flavor of Android, but there's one small thing about it that's always annoyed me: you can't set your wallpaper from the Google Photos app. Whenever you chose the "set as" option in the menu, you could only set the photo as a contacts profile pic or as your lockscreen wallpaper. Thankfully, that's changing in One UI 4.
CELL PHONES
thekatynews.com

5 estate planning techniques to get you started protecting your loved ones and your assets

Death is inevitable and it’s vital to protect the future of your loved ones. Anything can happen to you that might leave you incapable of doing anything. You can be paralyzed or be put in a coma due to some accident. Any sort of mishappening can mean that your loved ones can be exposed to an uncertain future. They might not have any money as most of their money would be stuck in your account. If not that, your property and other belongings which are essential to your family’s well-being can be at the risk of being seized by the bank or taken away by a lot of other people. Fights over property between family members are also common after one’s death. Things can turn very ugly very quickly. It’s important to ponder over such things and take the necessary steps today to avoid such grievances towards your family.
ECONOMY
Cosmopolitan

15 Thoughtful Gift Ideas That'll Show Your Loved Ones How Much You Care

Let's be real for a sec: There's a lot of pressure around gifting. There's pressure to choose the right thing (some jewelry or a cozy gift?), to spend the right amount of money (something luxurious or inexpensive?), and even just the insistence to get everyone in your life a present. Cue! The! Stress! But in my opinion, this should actually be a fun experience—something that's equally as enjoyable for the gift giver as it is for the giftee. So let's strip it all back, shall we? Instead of thinking about all the anxiety-inducing aspects of shopping for presents, we should focus on why we even give gifts in the first place.
LIFESTYLE
cityxtramagazine.com

Why You Should Delete Google Chrome On Your Phone

A stark new warning for billions of Google Chrome users, as the browser is exposed harvesting very sensitive phone data without users realizing. This latest privacy nightmare should give you a reason to delete Chrome on your phone. Last month, Facebook’s app was exposed tracking the movements of iPhone users,...
CELL PHONES
DeSoto Times Today

How to Prepare Your Loved One for Assisted Living

Moving to one of the assisted living communities and homes is a major life decision. It’s often painful as there are myriad emotional, physical, familial, and financial aspects involved in it. So, how can you make this often uncomfortable process as smooth as possible?. Let’s take a look - Is...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

10 great Christmas gifts and ideas for you and your loved ones

When running low on inspiration, you can turn to this run-down of products and services to either gift loved ones or add to your own Christmas list. Catering for all fitness fanatics — JLL Fitness provides quality home gym equipment at affordable prices. Whether you’re looking to convert an area in your home or want to expand your current set up, the company offers a diverse range of fitness equipment. The team at JLL Fitness can support and help identify the best products to suit your abilities from space-saving treadmills and leg-pumping spin bikes to dumbbells, weight bars, plates and other strength training equipment. JLL Fitness offers buy now, pay later through Klarna as well as free delivery. Save 5% on your order with code EXP05, valid until 20 November 2021.
SHOPPING
metrodetroitmommy.com

5 Ways You Can Ensure Your Loved One Is Aging Comfortably At Home

Most people, when given a choice, will prefer to age in their own home surrounded by the people they love rather than in a facility. If you have a loved one that would like to age at home, you can take some steps to ensure that they do so in comfort. Have a look at the five suggestions below and follow them to give your loved one a life with good health both mentally and physically.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy