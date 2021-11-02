CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frustration for Gareth Ainsworth as Wycombe beaten by Ipswich

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth lamented his side’s lack of quality on the night as they slipped to a 4-1 defeat at home to Ipswich.

The Chairboys missed the chance to soar into League One’s automatic promotion places despite taking a 17th-minute lead through David Wheeler on his first league start of the season.

Bersant Celina’s stunning equaliser 10 minutes later got Ipswich back on level terms at the break before Macauley Bonne, Wes Burns and Celina’s second deep into stoppage time sealed the turnaround for The Tractor Boys.

“The timing of the goals was really disappointing,” said Ainsworth, whose side have now leaked seven goals in their last two games.

“Ipswich are a really good side, but so are we and we just didn’t show that enough tonight.

“It’s really disappointing because that’s not the type of performance we’ve prided ourselves on at home for so long.

“We needed more quality, that was clear to see, but you have to look at the positives and the effort was there.

“We have to look at the bigger picture. It’s been a fantastic first third of the season for us and we’re in a great position.

“It’s six wins out of seven for us at home so we can’t dwell on just this one game.

“I’ve got to thank the fans, because they have been brilliant all season and they came out in real numbers tonight. We have to say sorry to them because we couldn’t get the win and the scoreline’s a disappointing one.”

Ipswich boss Paul Cook said he hoped his side’s fans were enjoying the rollercoaster ride after picking up a sixth win of a topsy-turvy season.

The result at Adams Park was Ipswich’s fourth win in their last six league games and leaves Cook’s side ninth in the table.

“The best performances are when you come from behind and win, especially at grounds like this,” said Cook, whose side face Oldham next in the FA Cup on Saturday at Portman Road.

“It’s great for everyone’s confidence and belief, but it’s a small step. You have to make mistakes to learn, and unfortunately our mistakes have been really costing us.

“At stages of the game we were there as men to stand up and be counted. We carry a goal threat, but we know we have to be more defensively solid.

“We came under more pressure tonight than we’ve done for the majority of games but we looked more solid and that’s really pleasing.

“We’re on a rollercoaster ride, our supporters have had disappointments this year but we’ve also had some big highs as well. We’ve got to make sure we continue with those big highs.”

