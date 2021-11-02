CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Badgley's Birthday Cake Is Basically a Shrine to His You Character

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Celebrity Friends We Needed. Oh, hey, you. It's your birthday? Well, this calls for a cake befitting the name of Joe Goldberg. Penn Badgley celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, Nov. 1, with a fresh tart of his own. And his special birthday...

POPSUGAR

The Campaign to Get Cardi B on You Is Getting Serious, and Penn Badgley Has Now Weighed In

At this point, viewers may not accept a fourth season of You if Cardi B is not in it. The rapper recently sparked petitions and social media campaigns calling for her to guest star on the hit series following an exchange with Penn Badgley that delighted the internet, present company included. And now, in an Oct. 25 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Badgley, who portrays Joe Goldberg, appeared all for the idea, although he unfortunately did not have an update.
Penn Badgley
Cardi B
ETOnline.com

Penn Badgley on If Cardi B Will Be on 'You' Season 4

Penn Badgley is discussing Cardi B's chances of appearing on You. Days after the actor and rapper had a hilarious Twitter exchange, Penn opened up about the possibility of Cardi appearing on the recently announced fourth season of his Netflix series. "I don't know. I definitely can't say," Penn said...
bravotv.com

Hannah Ferrier Celebrated Her Daughter Ava's 1st Birthday with an "Amazing" Cake

Hannah Ferrier recently shared some memorable moments from her daughter Ava's first birthday, and one detail of the celebration was especially sweet. "How amazing is Ava's cake?!" the Below Deck Mediterranean alum captioned an Instagram Story photo of a stunning dessert. Created by Icing on the Cake by Gay, the gray cake was decorated with a rainbow, flowers, gold butterflies, and pink mushrooms.
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Gets Spooked By House-Warming Gift From 'You' Actor Penn Badgley

Cardi B is a huge fan of the hit Netflix series You and its star actor Penn Badgley. Last month, the Bronx superstar was ecstatic when Badgley revealed he’s a big fan of her as well, and now it looks like their friendship is certified, especially after they changed their Twitter avatars to each other’s pictures.
ComicBook

You Season 4: Star Penn Badgley Says Next Episodes May be "Quite Different"

You star Penn Badgley says that Season 4 of the Netflix hit could be "quite different" from what has come before. He sat down with Collider to debrief on some of what's gone on in Season 3 and it's a strange time for Joe. (Isn't it always?) This salvo of episodes has brought more fans into the fold than any previous season and Netflix is riding high on that. Badgley has become just as known for his role as Joe as he was on Gossip Girl and he admits that it's been interesting to get inside of the killer's twisted psyche. However, the latest season sees the protagonist settling into domestic life with a new baby. But, most fans felt like this probably wouldn't last. Things don't tend to stay static in this show very much, and the next season's entries could reflect that truth.
TODAY.com

Penn Badgley reveals the meaning behind his unusual name

Penn Badgley presumably is. The "You" star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night and revealed a surprise to most of us: That his unusual first name has sports origins. Kimmel inquired about where it came from, noting that there aren't too many people who have "Penn" as a first name, just Penn Jillette, of Penn and Teller.
E! News

Watch Cardi B's Adorable Reaction to Meeting Robert Pattinson

Watch: Cardi B Adorably FANGIRLS Over Robert Pattinson. Cardi B might be the most adorable celebrity fangirl. On Friday, Nov. 5, the 29-year-old rapper shared on Twitter a selfie video showing her appearing to be star-struck while meeting Robert Pattinson at United Talent Agency's party honoring British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
interviewmagazine.com

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti Drop Some “YOU” Spoilers

We all know how the classic American love story unfolds: “boy” meets “girl” is followed by a pursuit, culminating in the loving union of two seemingly perfect people, a nice house in the suburbs, and, of course kids. LOTS of kids. But YOU, Netflix’s wildly popular psychological thriller, has received critical acclaim for peeking behind the curtain of this kind of white picket fence romance. In the first episode of YOU season 3, Joe Goldberg, the diabolical obsessive mastermind played by Penn Badgley, opens with a simple question: “What happens after boy gets girl?”
GlobalGrind

Tune In: Penn Badgley Talks Possible Cardi B Cameo On ‘You’ [Video]

Yesterday, Penn Badgley hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chop it up with the late night talk show host — no pun intended. The actor currently plays fictional serial killer Joe Goldberg in the hit Netflix series, You, which fans can’t stop raving about thanks to a very deadly season 3. Naturally, Bagdley dove into one of the newer hot topics surrounding the show, and that is: will his new BFF Cardi B guest star?
CELEBRITIES
Complex

‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Talks His and Cardi B’s Mutual Admiration on ‘Kimmel’

A fan-supported endgame theory for Penn Badgley and Cardi B’s ongoing mutual admiration was brought to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio on Monday night. As you’ll recall, Cardi joked earlier this month that she was now “famous famous” due to the You star having shouted her out in an interview. Cardi made the comment when sharing a clip of the actor praising her approach to social media and commending the “authentic relationship” she has with fans. From there, the two continued the back-and-forth by changing their respective profile pictures to photos of each other.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Penn Badgley weighs in on if his new friend Cardi B will join 'You'

Badgley, 34, addressed all of this while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, stating "I don't know" repeatedly when Kimmel pressed as to whether the diamond-certified, Grammy-winning rapper will invade his You world. "I definitely can't say, but there is actually—I believe this is true—there's an actual Change.org petition," he...
CELEBRITIES
Dirt

‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Pays Over Asking for Dainty NYC Pied-à-Terre

Click here to read the full article. Not only is Penn Badgley’s serial killer character Joe making a change on the home front in season three of the Netflix thriller series “You,” moving from Los Angeles to an upscale Bay Area suburb with his wife Love and their newborn son Forty, but the actor’s also got himself a new house in real life. Per records, Badgley and his doula/musician wife Domino Kirke have doled out just above $1.8 million — exactly $100,000 over the asking price — for an apartment in Brooklyn’s family-friendly, albeit pricey, Park Slope neighborhood. Tucked away on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Penn Badgley's You role makes him TV's best narrator

Badgley’s voice "doesn’t just sound great, it makes the show transcendent," says Joshua Rivera. "If storytelling’s golden rule is 'show, don’t tell,' narration is the rebel without a cause, sticking its middle finger under the principal’s nose in open defiance of that rule," says Rivera. "Except narration runs the dangerous risk of proving why showing is superior to telling, sticking that middle finger in a live power outlet instead of towards The Man, and making the rebel much less cool. Netflix’s You, however, bucks this rule with incredible style, delivering a narrator that isn’t just good, but possibly an all-timer. You is a thriller that follows Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a bookseller who, maybe more so than most, considers himself to be the hero of his own story. And his goal in the grand novel of life? To sweep the woman of his dreams off her feet. Over the course of You’s story, that woman changes, because he spends all his free time stalking his latest target, and killing anyone who gets in between him and his fantasy of being with her. How the audience knows this is simple: Joe handily narrates nearly every waking moment. Even the awful ones. Joe’s narration is also an elegant solution to a persistent problem with anti-hero protagonists: the natural tendency to sympathize with — and root for — a point-of-view character you spend a significant amount of time with. Like lots of shows about terrible people (Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, Friends) a lot of the tension in You stems from Joe Goldberg, actual murderer, escaping consequences for his actions for three seasons and counting. And while Joe narrates the show, he’s not the only character it follows. Joe is always part of a community — and because You cares about the characters in that community, no matter how charming he is, he is always ultimately a cancer." ALSO: Penn Badgley celebrates his 35th birthday with a You-themed cake.
TV SERIES
