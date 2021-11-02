CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgery Partners revenue jumps 12.7% in Q3: 7 details

By Patsy Newitt -
 4 days ago

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has deployed over $130 million on acquisitions to date. Seven details from Surgery Partners' third quarter financial report released Nov. 2:. 1. Revenue jumped 23.1 percent year to date and 12.7 percent in the...

