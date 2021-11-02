McClain: What's next for Texans? A draft without a strong QB and extra picks, for now

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — John McClain breaks down the matchups in Sunday's Texans-Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins and Texans are among the three worst running teams in the NFL. The Dolphins are 30th, averaging 78.6 yards a game. Their inability to develop a consistent running game has short-circuited the offense, which is a big reason they have a 1-7 record and a seven-game losing streak. Myles Gaskin is their leading rusher with 279 yards, including a 4.2-yard average per carry. He’s been unable to break free running between the tackles or on the outside. His performance has suffered because their offensive line has been mediocre at best. Greg Mancz, a former Texan, is the Dolphins’ starting center. With the Texans being so pathetic at stopping the run, perhaps this will be Gaskins’ breakout game. The Texans are 31st against the run, allowing 148.1 yards a game. Everything has changed — coaches, players, scheme — and the Texans are still inept at containing opponents’ running game. If they’re ever going to limit an opponent to fewer than 100 yards for the first time since the opener against Jacksonville, this game should give them their best opportunity. EDGE: Dolphins.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO