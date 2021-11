(Oct. 28, 2021) The goal for the boys soccer team heading into the final week of the regular season is to stay healthy while also trying to improve its playoff seeding. The last Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association rankings had the Whalers in the 10th spot in Div. 4 But given the 10-4-1 Whalers’ difficult strength of schedule and success, head coach Rich Brannigan expects they should be able to make it further into the top 10, with an outside shot at getting a top-four seed.

