CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF Grades: A Big Day for Lewan, Others

By John Glennon
AllTitans
AllTitans
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eyfr_0ckfePx900

Hampered early in the season -- physically and mentally – while recovering from his knee injury, Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has made steady improvement.

In a forgettable opener against Arizona, Lewan surrendered two sacks, two quarterback hits and one quarterback hurry while looking nothing like himself. In the five games he’s played since then, however, Lewan has been tagged with just one sack, one quarterback hit and six hurries, per Pro Football Focus.

Against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Lewan earned a 90.1 grade from PFF, his highest of the season and the second-highest mark among all NFL tackles in Week 8. It marked the second time in three weeks that Lewan graded out over 86.0.

Here’s a look at some of the Titans’ other Pro Football Focus highlights/lowlights from Week 8:

Top Five Offensive Grades (minimum 20 snaps) – Receivers and linemen claimed four of the top five spots, as Lewan topped the charts at 90.1, followed by receiver A.J. Brown (85.9), right tackle Dan Quessenberry (80.3), quarterback Ryan Tannehill (76.1) and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (75.0).

Top Five Defensive Grades (minimum 20 snaps) – Four of the top five went to defensive backs. Defensive lineman Denico Autry (77.8) led the way, followed by Jackrabbit Jenkins (74.1), Kevin Byard (72.2), Chris Jackson (71.8) and Elijah Molden (66.6).

Pressures allowed – The Titans allowed nine quarterback pressures, with guard Rodger Saffold surrendering a team-high three. PFF attributed one allowed sack each to Saffold and rookie Dillon Radunz, who replaced Nate Davis at right guard late in the contest.

Play-action production – This is a category to watch in weeks ahead, as it remains to be seen how big an impact the loss of Derrick Henry will have. On play-action passes against the Colts, Tannehill was 7-for-12 for 108 yards (nine yards per attempt), threw two touchdowns and one interception and posted a 93.1 quarterback rating. On passes not involving play action, Tannehill was 16-for-21 (7.5 yards per attempt), threw one touchdown and one interception and posted a 92.8 quarterback rating.

Injury impact – It was clear Henry wasn’t himself for the majority of the game, and his overall grade of 45.9 was not only his lowest of the season but his lowest since Week 5 of 2017. Apparently playing much of the contest on a broken foot, Henry carried 28 times for 68 yards and suffered his first fumble of the year. Still, Henry gained 66 of his 68 yards after contact, totaled four first downs and forced four missed tackles.

Brown heating up – In his last four games, Brown has posted PFF grades of 76.4, 72.0, 91.2 and 85.9. Against the Colts, 61 of Brown’s career-high 155 receiving yards came after contact, an average of 6.1 per reception. Interestingly, Brown played more snaps in the slot (18) than any other Titans receiver.

Leading the charge – The Titans piled up 21 quarterback pressures of Carson Wentz, led by Autry (six) and Jeffery Simmons (six). Harold Landry added three and a sack.

Sticky secondary – The Titans’ defensive backs have struggled at times this year, but put forth one of its best efforts against the Colts. Byard was targeted four times and allowed zero completions – posting one interception and two pass break-ups. Jackson was targeted four times, allowing just one completion for nine yards. Jenkins was targeted five times and allowed three completions for just 18 yards. Molden produced his first NFL interception, while allowing three completions in seven targets, for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Comments / 0

Related
AllTitans

Titans to Add One of NFL's All-Time Rushing Leaders

Update, 2 p.m. (CDT): The Tennessee Titans will sign Adrian Peterson, one of the NFL's all-time leading rushers, to their practice squad with the expectation that he will be added to the active roster, according to multiple reports. Peterson's addition is a reaction to the foot injury Derrick Henry sustained...
NFL
AllTitans

Brett Favre: Adrian Peterson 'A Great Addition' for Titans

No one can say that Brett Favre walked away from the NFL too soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback hung on for another three years following his final season with the Green Bay Packers and was 41 years old in his final campaign, 2010. That last season was also his second with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was teammates with Adrian Peterson.
NFL
AllTitans

Lewan Carted Off in Second Quarter

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field following an injury late in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium. The team announced a short time later that the three-time Pro Bowler was being evaluated for a concussion....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
AllTitans

Tough to Tell Where New Tackle Fits

NASHVILLE – It is clear – and understandable – that the Tennessee Titans don’t feel good about Taylor Lewan’s chances to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Their latest roster moves, however, raise questions about how franchise officials and coaches feel about Lewan’s potential replacements. The Titans signed...
NFL
AllTitans

A.J. Brown's Struggles Obvious, Not the Cause

NASHVILLE – The tremendous production of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry through five games has – at least to a certain extent – masked the team’s deficiencies in the passing attack. We know what some of the issues are: Marquee trade acquisition Julio Jones has only been healthy enough...
NFL
AllTitans

Thursday Injury Report: Julio Practices

NASHVILLE – Todd Downing believes the best thing to do is stay the course. For several weeks now, the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator has not known which wide receivers will be available for the next game as preparation for that contest has taken place. A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Josh Reynolds, Marcus Johnson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Racey McMath have missed all or parts of games due to injuries.
NFL
AllTitans

Coaching Henry Not As Easy As It Seems

NASHVILLE – Tony Dews’ job is simple. As Tennessee Titans running backs coach his primary responsibility is to help get the best out of Derrick Henry. Already, though, Henry is the NFL’s best at that position, having led the league in rushing each of the last two years capped the fifth-highest single-season rushing total (2,027 yards) in 2020. Henry also was the best player in college football when he won the 2015 Heisman Trophy. And he was the best high school running back in history, as evidenced by his national record of 12,124 career rushing yards at Yulee (Fla.) High School.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Rodger Saffold
AllTitans

Henry Surprisingly Short on Long Runs

NASHVILLE – We all know about the power, speed and breakaway ability of Derrick Henry. But what about his patience, persistence and perseverance?. The Tennessee Titans running back has needed those qualities more often this year. Henry has piled up his league-leading 640 rushing yards more by hammering away at defenses than by roaring past them. If Henry is a combination of former Titans greats Eddie George and Chris Johnson, then he’s been more George than Johnson through the first five games of 2021.
NFL
AllTitans

Jags Made Henry Earn Every Yard This Time

Every one of Derrick Henry’s returns to Jacksonville, Fla., now spark a predictable flood of flashback stories from media members. It’s hard to resist, given some of the otherworldly numbers Henry racked up for Yulee High just outside of Jacksonville: In his senior year alone, he topped 500 yards in one game, surpassed 400 yards four times and broke the 300-yard mark on eight different occasions.
NFL
AllTitans

A.J. Brown Swallows Hard, Comes Up Big

NASHVILLE – Dining out nearly did in A.J. Brown. The Tennessee Titans wide receiver said he doubted his chances to play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills because of a case of food poisoning he contracted over the weekend. “I had some bad Chipotle,” he said. “I got three IVs....
NFL
AllTitans

Titans-Bills: Live Updates, Analysis

NASHVILLE – It is the first Monday Night Football game at Nissan Stadium in just over four years. And it pits the Tennessee Titans (3-2) against an opponent in the Buffalo Bills (4-1) that is first in the NFL in many significant categories. The Bills lead the league in points...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Colts#American Football#Pro Football Focus
AllTitans

Titans Stood Their Ground Despite Injuries, Illness

NASHVILLE – On their first 72 offensive plays Monday night at Nissan Stadium, the Buffalo Bills piled up 417 total yards, averaging almost six yards every time they snapped the football. So, what were the odds that on No. 73, the Tennessee Titans were going to stop one of the...
NFL
AllTitans

Titans 34, Bills 31: Moments That Mattered

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills traded the lead seven times -- the most ever in a Monday Night Football contest.. Neither led by more than a touchdown at any point. As such, there was not a moment – until just before the final whistle, that is –...
NFL
AllTitans

A.J. Brown Now Questionable for Monday

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans might not have their full complement of wide receivers for Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, after all. A.J. Brown was downgraded to questionable Sunday. The issue for the third-year wide receiver is an illness. Brown was listed on the injury report with a hamstring...
NFL
AllTitans

Friday Injury Report: Lewan, Two Others Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The last time Taylor Lewan missed a game, it was due to a last-minute development. This time the decision was made well in advance. Lewan was one of three players the Tennessee Titans ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. The veteran left tackle will be held out due to a concussion sustained in Monday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllTitans

Think Workload Worries Henry, Titans? Think Again

NASHVILLE – As the offensive coordinator for a Tennessee Titans team that’s averaged a league-high 73 plays per contest, Todd Downing listens to plenty of game-day chatter from Mike Vrabel and the rest of the coaching staff. One thing Downing has not heard during this first stretch of five games?
NFL
AllTitans

Former Kicker in Line to Face Titans in Two Weeks

The Tennessee Titans quickly turned away from Michael Badgley after one forgettable performance. Now, they are likely to find themselves face-to-face with their former kicker in just under two weeks. The Indianapolis Colts added Badgley to their active roster from their practice squad on Tuesday to fill in for Rodrigo...
NFL
NBC Sports

How PFF graded Jimmy G, 49ers in Week 7 loss to Colts

SANTA CLARA -- Most of the 49ers' Pro Football Focus scores reflect the team’s sloppy play in their 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but there still were some highlights. One of the biggest potential challenges the 49ers faced heading into the matchup was rookie Jaylon Moore starting at left...
NFL
AllTitans

Vrabel Addresses Key Injuries from Monday's Game

NASHVILLE – A steady stream of Tennessee Titans players had to be helped off the field during Monday’s 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills. None of those departures was more dramatic than that of left tackle Taylor Lewan, who left on a stretcher placed on the back of a cart with just under five minutes to play in the second quarter. The three-time Pro Bowler drew cheers when he waved to the sellout crowd at Nissan Stadium on his way off.
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
555
Followers
599
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy