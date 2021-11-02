PFF Grades: A Big Day for Lewan, Others

Hampered early in the season -- physically and mentally – while recovering from his knee injury, Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has made steady improvement.

In a forgettable opener against Arizona, Lewan surrendered two sacks, two quarterback hits and one quarterback hurry while looking nothing like himself. In the five games he’s played since then, however, Lewan has been tagged with just one sack, one quarterback hit and six hurries, per Pro Football Focus.

Against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Lewan earned a 90.1 grade from PFF, his highest of the season and the second-highest mark among all NFL tackles in Week 8. It marked the second time in three weeks that Lewan graded out over 86.0.

Here’s a look at some of the Titans’ other Pro Football Focus highlights/lowlights from Week 8:

• Top Five Offensive Grades (minimum 20 snaps) – Receivers and linemen claimed four of the top five spots, as Lewan topped the charts at 90.1, followed by receiver A.J. Brown (85.9), right tackle Dan Quessenberry (80.3), quarterback Ryan Tannehill (76.1) and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (75.0).

• Top Five Defensive Grades (minimum 20 snaps) – Four of the top five went to defensive backs. Defensive lineman Denico Autry (77.8) led the way, followed by Jackrabbit Jenkins (74.1), Kevin Byard (72.2), Chris Jackson (71.8) and Elijah Molden (66.6).

• Pressures allowed – The Titans allowed nine quarterback pressures, with guard Rodger Saffold surrendering a team-high three. PFF attributed one allowed sack each to Saffold and rookie Dillon Radunz, who replaced Nate Davis at right guard late in the contest.

• Play-action production – This is a category to watch in weeks ahead, as it remains to be seen how big an impact the loss of Derrick Henry will have. On play-action passes against the Colts, Tannehill was 7-for-12 for 108 yards (nine yards per attempt), threw two touchdowns and one interception and posted a 93.1 quarterback rating. On passes not involving play action, Tannehill was 16-for-21 (7.5 yards per attempt), threw one touchdown and one interception and posted a 92.8 quarterback rating.

• Injury impact – It was clear Henry wasn’t himself for the majority of the game, and his overall grade of 45.9 was not only his lowest of the season but his lowest since Week 5 of 2017. Apparently playing much of the contest on a broken foot, Henry carried 28 times for 68 yards and suffered his first fumble of the year. Still, Henry gained 66 of his 68 yards after contact, totaled four first downs and forced four missed tackles.

• Brown heating up – In his last four games, Brown has posted PFF grades of 76.4, 72.0, 91.2 and 85.9. Against the Colts, 61 of Brown’s career-high 155 receiving yards came after contact, an average of 6.1 per reception. Interestingly, Brown played more snaps in the slot (18) than any other Titans receiver.

• Leading the charge – The Titans piled up 21 quarterback pressures of Carson Wentz, led by Autry (six) and Jeffery Simmons (six). Harold Landry added three and a sack.

• Sticky secondary – The Titans’ defensive backs have struggled at times this year, but put forth one of its best efforts against the Colts. Byard was targeted four times and allowed zero completions – posting one interception and two pass break-ups. Jackson was targeted four times, allowing just one completion for nine yards. Jenkins was targeted five times and allowed three completions for just 18 yards. Molden produced his first NFL interception, while allowing three completions in seven targets, for 48 yards and one touchdown.