MINNEAPOLIS — After Minneapolis voters rejected a plan to replace Minneapolis police with a Department of Public Safety, few said they were happy with the status quo. The group pushing the ballot question, Yes 4 Minneapolis, tweeted: "We changed the conversation about what public safety should look like. Now, we will work to hold the system accountable. We will work to heal our city and create safer streets for all our communities."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO