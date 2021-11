A group of plus-size women have sparked a conversation about the lack of body diversity at Hooters with their Halloween costumes.For Halloween this year, Big Dolls, a group of women from Mississippi who aim to “empower plus-sized women” and to “uplift, increase confidence and encourage self-acceptance” in plus-size women, decided to dress up in the infamous Hooters Girl uniforms.The women then shared various photos and videos from the night on social media, with one photo posted to Instagram showing the group of seven posing in front of a Hooters restaurant while dressed in the matching orange shorts and white...

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO