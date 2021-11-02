CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Police identify suspect charged with shooting woman in Youngstown Tuesday night

By Jennifer Rodriguez, Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420eZ3_0ckfe9A000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in custody on a felonious assault charge after a woman was shot at a home on Youngstown’s west side Tuesday evening, according to Youngstown police.

Danny Duley, Jr. is in the Mahoning County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Officials tell us they believe the incident was a result of a domestic situation.

Man jailed, accused of breaking into Youngstown home, spitting on police officers

Police responded to the 1800 block of S. Schenley Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. to reports that a woman had been shot.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified by police yet, was taken by ambulance to the hospital. According to a press release from police, she is in her 30s. Police say that the victim is in stable condition.

At the scene, two people walked a man over to police saying, “We have him, officers. He’s unarmed.” Officers put that man in a police cruiser.

At this point, police haven’t released any details on where the victim was shot or her condition.

Anyone who may have any information on the crime can call police at 330-742-8YPD and can remain anonymous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axvZi_0ckfe9A000

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Felonious Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Attorney: No more ‘Black pastors’ in court for Arbery case

An attorney for one of three white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia says he doesn't want “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom. Attorney Kevin Gough made the comment to the trial judge Thursday, a day after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat in back of the courtroom with Arbery's parents.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy