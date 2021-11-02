Police identify suspect charged with shooting woman in Youngstown Tuesday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in custody on a felonious assault charge after a woman was shot at a home on Youngstown’s west side Tuesday evening, according to Youngstown police.

Danny Duley, Jr. is in the Mahoning County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Officials tell us they believe the incident was a result of a domestic situation.

Police responded to the 1800 block of S. Schenley Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. to reports that a woman had been shot.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified by police yet, was taken by ambulance to the hospital. According to a press release from police, she is in her 30s. Police say that the victim is in stable condition.

At the scene, two people walked a man over to police saying, “We have him, officers. He’s unarmed.” Officers put that man in a police cruiser.

At this point, police haven’t released any details on where the victim was shot or her condition.

Anyone who may have any information on the crime can call police at 330-742-8YPD and can remain anonymous.

