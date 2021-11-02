School bus driver recruitment event scheduled to help with bus driver shortage

ONEONTA, NY – School bus drivers play a key role in getting your child safely to and from school everyday, but there’s been a shortage of them, not just in the Southern Tier, but nationwide.

There is no experience needed to become a school bus driver, all you need is to have a valid drivers license and be at least 21 years old.

The training process to become one takes about 3 to 4 weeks

If an effort to recruit people, there will be a 2 day “Drive A Bus” event happening in Oneonta.

Vice President of Operations for Durham School Services, Stephen Schmuck says bus drivers are essential because it’s the first and last person your child sees during a school day.

“Driving a school bus is a great opportunity for lots of moms, dads, grandparents, retirees. It’s a chance to have a calendar that you share with your child and or grandchild. Every holiday or vacation, or summers off you share with your child/with the school,” he says.

The two day event is tomorrow and Thursday from 9 AM till 2 PM.

It’s taking place at the Oneonta School Bus Garage located at 108 Silas Lane.

There will be refreshments and you can meet the team and even try operating a bus yourself with a trained professional.

