Fireworks have become a common complaint across the midstate in recent years after the state legislature legalized a broader ranger of consumer fireworks in 2017. In Manheim Township, Lancaster County, township commissioners said that last year they called for the state to repeal the law as fireworks incidents have increased in the township and across the state. Since that didn’t happen, the township commissioners unanimously approved a new ordinance that will only permit consumer fireworks to be used seven days a year and only at certain times.

