Major Jeffrey VanAuken appointed new Troop C Commander

UNADILLA, NY – After Major Todd Stratton retired as the Troop C Commander, a 27 year NYS Police veteran took over the ranks.

Major Jeffrey VanAuken was appointed on September 30th.

After graduating high school he spent 6 years in the Navy and during his last year applied to be a New York State Trooper.

He started off as a trooper in Endwell for 8 years, working his way up to Lieutenant then becoming the Zone 3 Captain in Ithaca then most recently the Zone 2 Captain in Binghamton.

His goals as Commander are trying to stem the flow of illegal drugs and weapons in our area.

“They say there are two of the best jobs in the State Police, one’s trooper and one is Troop Commander. I just think this a great opportunity, I’m honored to do it and look forward to doing the best that I can while I’m here,” he said.

Another goal VanAuken says he has is to diversify the state police.

He believes it’s very important for the troopers to reflect the community they serve, and to let the community know their job is to keep everyone safe.

If you’d like to know more about the State Police or are considering joining, visit http://joinstatepolice.ny.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.