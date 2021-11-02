CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State football makes top in-state OL Dylan Senda's top-8

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
Dearborn Divine Child standout Dylan Senda has made the decision to cut his list down to eight teams on Monday. The Spartans have made the cut and were featured among the eight teams.

“I wanted to cut my list down because I knew these were the ones (schools) I wanted to pursue the most after my visits and conversations with the coaches,” Dylan told Spartans Wire.

Michigan State is featured on the list with Cincinnati, Iowa, Miami, West Virginia, Penn State, Northwestern and Michigan.

Why did MSU make the list? That was an easy question for Senda.

“Michigan State is having an amazing season. I am super happy for Coach Tucker, Coach Kap, Coach Jarrod and the team. Michigan State has always been one of my favorites,” Senda said.

Now that the list is down to 8, many are wondering when could we see the list cut even more.

“Right now, I don’t have a timeline but I am getting a lot closer to knowing,” Senda said.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Senda is currently ranked as a 3-star and the No. 338 overall player, as well as the No. 8 player in the state of Michigan in the 2023 recruiting class.

Senda is seen by most as a guard or center prospect.

