CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Despite some early computer issues, voting day went smoothly

By Trey Meynig
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOK9r_0ckfdQs500

Victoria Texas – There were some issues early this morning at some of the voting locations, Margetta Hill, Victoria Elections Administrator, tells us what they were.

I also caught up with Branton Rainey, a student from Victoria West High School, who reminds us no matter what, voting does make a difference.

“We did have some computer issues from our check in software, but all of them are done now,and everybody’s voting, so everything is good,” said Hill.

“First of all your vote is your voice, so if you are not putting out what you want to be heard for, nothings going to change. You can’t make change without your vote,” said Rainey.

At least for 18 year old Branton, the school bond issue brought him out to vote for the very first time. Margetta Hill says there were no other issues reported today and again the issue this morning, lasted about five minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Victoria, TX
Elections
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Victoria, TX
Government
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

New COVID-19 cases go down in Victoria County, VISD

VICTORIA, Texas—COVID-19 daily new cases have dropped drastically in Victoria County from September to October. This information from Victoria County Public Health Department Director David Gonzales. In September, there were 1,188 new cases in Victoria County, a one month drop of 703 cases. In October, a total of 174 COVID-19 cases in Victoria County, a drop of 1014 cases in a month’s time. The county averaged 5.6 new cases per day in October.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Democratic Chair shares thoughts on proposed constitutional amendments

VICTORIA, Texas – This year’s election featured eight constitutional amendments on the ballot, covering a range of topics. All eight proposed Texas Constitutional amendments will impact Texas in some way, but there are a few in particular that will have a great impact on the Victoria community. Proposition Two – Development / PASSED – this amendment would allow counties to...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Day#Victoria West High School
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria political party members share thoughts on upcoming election ballot

  VICTORIA, Texas – The upcoming November 2nd election is the 4th election of 2021 and it will feature eight constitutional amendments on all ballots. One of the amendments on the ballot is Proposition Three – Religious Services, if passed, this amendment will bar all governmental entities in Texas from adopting any rule that limits or prohibits religious services. Proposition...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
315
Followers
122
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy