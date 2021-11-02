Despite some early computer issues, voting day went smoothly

Victoria Texas – There were some issues early this morning at some of the voting locations, Margetta Hill, Victoria Elections Administrator, tells us what they were.

I also caught up with Branton Rainey, a student from Victoria West High School, who reminds us no matter what, voting does make a difference.

“We did have some computer issues from our check in software, but all of them are done now,and everybody’s voting, so everything is good,” said Hill.

“First of all your vote is your voice, so if you are not putting out what you want to be heard for, nothings going to change. You can’t make change without your vote,” said Rainey.

At least for 18 year old Branton, the school bond issue brought him out to vote for the very first time. Margetta Hill says there were no other issues reported today and again the issue this morning, lasted about five minutes.