Fanduel parent Flutter slashes earnings outlook after sports bettors keep winning

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment has cut its full-year earnings outlook after a recent run of customer-friendly sports results. The group...

Sportico

DraftKings Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings as Gamblers Beat the Odds

DraftKings shares are relatively flat Friday afternoon, after the gaming company released mixed third quarter earnings. One of the more interesting aspects of the results involves the oddities of the 2021 NFL season. DraftKings reported $213 million in revenue for the third quarter, in line with its guidance but about $20 million shy of average analyst estimates. Executives said the company faced a $25 million revenue headwind related to the unexpected success of gamblers at its sportsbook, largely driven by primetime NFL games. Those are the most-watched (and most bet) regular season sporting events in the U.S., and the public usually backs...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wrangler, Lee Parent Kontoor Brands' Q3 Earnings Surpass Street View, Lifts FY21 Outlook

Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.8% year-on-year, to $652.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $615.38 million. The revenue increase was driven by strength in Digital, including own.com and digital wholesale, improved performance across the U.S. wholesale business, and positive trends in international markets.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cdcgamingreports.com

New York online sports betting licenses could be awarded Monday

Just days after a New York Post report that claimed the New York Gaming Commission had made a decision on which sportsbooks would be granted online sports betting rights for New York, the commission has posted an agenda for its Monday, Nov. 8, 1:30 p.m. meeting, and sports betting license consideration is on the docket.
GAMBLING
Front Office Sports

Flutter Lowers Guidance as Sports Bettors Rack Up Wins

FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment lowered its guidance after a withdrawal from the Netherlands and a successful month for sports gamblers. A few isolated events trimmed the company’s full-year EBITDA guidance maximum to $1.74 billion from $1.87 billion. Betting favorites won at a disproportionate rate in October, according to CEO Peter...
NFL
ShareCast

Flutter cuts FY earnings guidance, cites unfavourable sports results

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment reported a jump in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday but downgraded its earnings guidance for the year due to unfavourable sports results last month and its Netherlands exit. Flutter Entertainment (CDI) 7,248.89. 16:25 03/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,153.21. 16:25 03/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,135.30. 16:30 03/11/21. n/a. n/a.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cdcgamingreports.com

FanDuel, DraftKings make plays for sports news website The Athletic

Sports betting companies FanDuel and DraftKings are among multiple businesses that have submitted bids to purchase The Athletic, according to The Information. The Athletic hired investment bank LionTree in September to explore selling all or part of its business. The subscription-based platform previously held discussions with The New York Times,...
GAMBLING
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Phillips 66 will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.94. Phillips 66 bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Huntsman

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Huntsman will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.93. Huntsman bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Flutter Says Each NFL Week Is Like The Super Bowl: How The NFL Season Is A Major Catalyst For Sports Betting Stocks

A leading sports betting provider in the United States reported earnings this week. The comments made by the company highlighted the huge sports betting handle being seen for National Football League games. What Happened: FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment (Pink: PDYPY) reported third-quarter revenue Tuesday that was up 12% year-over-year. The...
NFL
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SmileDirectClub will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.13. SmileDirectClub bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
STOCKS
Telegraph

Flutter takes £50m hit after being frozen out of Netherlands

The boss of Flutter says Dutch authorities are favouring domestic betting firms after it was forced to suspended operations in the Netherlands, costing Britain’s biggest betting company £50m in lost profits. Coupled with a bad run of football results during the first 24 days of October, the FTSE 100 company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Buenaventura Mining Co

Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Buenaventura Mining Co will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.23. Buenaventura Mining Co bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sharps Compliance will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.03. Sharps Compliance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Bank of N.T Butterfield

Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bank of N.T Butterfield will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.80. Bank of N.T Butterfield bulls will hope...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Groupon will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.07. Groupon bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
STOCKS
sgbonline.com

Peloton Slashes Outlook On Weakening Revenues

Peloton slashed its outlook for the full year after reporting results for the first quarter ended September 30 came in below analyst expectations. “We anticipated fiscal 2022 would be a very challenging year to forecast, given unusual year-ago comparisons, demand uncertainty amidst re-opening economies and widely-reported supply chain constraints and commodity cost pressures,” CEO John Foley said in a letter to shareholders. “Although we are pleased to have delivered first-quarter results that modestly exceeded our guidance, a softer than anticipated start to Q2 and challenged visibility into our near-term operating performance is leading us to recalibrate our fiscal year outlook.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS

