Fanduel parent Flutter slashes earnings outlook after sports bettors keep winning

Peloton slashed its outlook for the full year after reporting results for the first quarter ended September 30 came in below analyst expectations. “We anticipated fiscal 2022 would be a very challenging year to forecast, given unusual year-ago comparisons, demand uncertainty amidst re-opening economies and widely-reported supply chain constraints and commodity cost pressures,” CEO John Foley said in a letter to shareholders. “Although we are pleased to have delivered first-quarter results that modestly exceeded our guidance, a softer than anticipated start to Q2 and challenged visibility into our near-term operating performance is leading us to recalibrate our fiscal year outlook.”
