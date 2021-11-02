Fanduel parent Flutter slashes earnings outlook after sports bettors keep winning

DraftKings shares are relatively flat Friday afternoon, after the gaming company released mixed third quarter earnings. One of the more interesting aspects of the results involves the oddities of the 2021 NFL season. DraftKings reported $213 million in revenue for the third quarter, in line with its guidance but about $20 million shy of average analyst estimates. Executives said the company faced a $25 million revenue headwind related to the unexpected success of gamblers at its sportsbook, largely driven by primetime NFL games. Those are the most-watched (and most bet) regular season sporting events in the U.S., and the public usually backs...

