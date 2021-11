My Hero Academia revealed just how much stronger Tomura Shigaraki has already become after the war in the newest chapter of the series! We have seen Shigaraki grow into a whole new stage of power through the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War and beyond, but the latest string of chapters have teased that Shigaraki is much closer to his completion of absorbing All For One's abilities than we had expected. This might come with some unforeseen complications such as All For One trying to take over, but also some unforeseen strength.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO