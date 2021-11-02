CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; ALIVE! Food Distribution; Featured Jobs, Hiring Events and Workshops

Alexandria, Virginia
 6 days ago
­­For Immediate Release: November 2, 2021

Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.

ALIVE! Food Distribution

ALIVE!’s November food distribution will take place on Saturday, November 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Cora Kelly Elementary School (3600 Commonwealth Ave.), Northern Virginia Community College Alexandria Campus (lot B-1 via Dawes Ave.) and William Ramsay Recreation Center (5650 Sanger Ave.). Bags of food (groceries, produce, chicken, eggs, bread) are distributed at three sites one Saturday per month in the parking lot at each site. ALIVE! food distributions are for City of Alexandria residents. No ID required. View the November ALIVE! Food Distribution Calendar or visit www.alive-inc.org for more information. Learn more about additional food assistance resources.

Featured Jobs, Hiring Events and Workshops

Residents who have lost employment due to COVID-19 are encouraged to review the available resources. The Alexandria Workforce Development Center (WDC) offers a variety of job placement and readiness programs, including upcoming hiring events and free workshops and training. WDC also offers coaching and financial assistance for job searches and career development. All resources are free, and registration is requested. Visit the WDC’s job board for a complete list of job opportunities.

Alexandria COVID-19 Data At-a-Glance

The Alexandria COVID-19 Dashboard below shows the daily change in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and 7-day average, as well as the cumulative totals. The chart focuses on the past 90 days and provides context for the CDC transmission levels. An interactive version is available at alexandriava.gov/114883. The Alexandria COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard below includes total doses administered across all facilities, the percentage of residents ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose, the number partially and fully vaccinated, and progress toward Alexandria’s and the state’s vaccination goals. Vaccination charts are available at alexandriava.gov/120654. Detailed data, including data on age, race and ethnicity, are available through links at alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus.

At least one dose: Total number of people who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including those who received one dose of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. This metric includes all people who have received only one dose and those who received at least one dose.

Fully Vaccinated: Total number or percent of people who have completed the recommended series of a given vaccine product (i.e., two doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine).

Partially Vaccinated: Total number of people who have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine course but have not yet received the second dose.

Continue following measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 even after vaccination. Get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you test positive, help loved ones and neighbors by informing your close contacts using “ What to Do If You Get Sick” guidance, which is available in Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, and Farsi or this brief video.

