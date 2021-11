COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four schools in Richland County District Two were temporarily placed in lockdown due to an off-campus incident Wednesday, but the situation is now over. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of shots fired in the Lake Carolina area around 1:45 p.m. Schools in the immediate area were notified and some were put on lock-down at the discretion of the school.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO