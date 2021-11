The Los Angeles Rams continue to bet on known talent rather than engaging heavily in the variance we know as the NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Rams made a huge move one day ahead of the trade deadline in trading for long time Broncos superstar Von Miller. Miller should help a defense that’s lacking in the pass rush department, as injuries have plagued the unit all year. The Rams traded their second and third round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire Miller, and in exchange the Broncos will pay most of Miller’s remaining salary this season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO