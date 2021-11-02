Patterson's abrupt ending at TCU unimaginable not long ago

Gary Patterson is out at TCU, and Gil Brandt is not happy about it. The former Dallas Cowboys executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer said that Patterson's exit from TCU should have been handled in a far different manner. Instead, Patterson's era at TCU came to an unceremonious end Sunday night as the school announced it was parting ways with the longtime head coach. The move came on the heels of a 31-12 loss at Kansas State, which marked the fifth loss in six games for the Horned Frogs.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO