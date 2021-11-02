Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pangaea Logistics (PANL) closed at $4.57 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the maritime logistics company had lost 8.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 9.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.96%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PANL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PANL to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $179.05 million, up 72.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $609.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +342.31% and +59.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PANL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PANL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PANL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.74, which means PANL is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

