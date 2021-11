In 2017, the North Atlanta softball team finished with a regional record of 0-16 and a 2-20 record overall. Fast forward to this year, and the softball team is a force to be reckoned with. The Dubs finished with a 21-7 overall record and a perfect 12-0 record in regional play. After years of being considered an afterthought within NAHS sports, the newly crowned back-to-back regional champs are changing the narrative.

