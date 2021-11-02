Fishing changes on the horizon

1. Around Lakeland, bass fishing was best at Tenoroc on lakes Halfmoon, Hydrilla, Shop, 3, 5, C, Lost Lake East and West. Lakes B, 6 and Legs had high catch rates. This past week, 22 large bass over 19 inches were reported. Three bass measured over 22 inches and the largest was 25 inches. Lakes Hydrilla, Legs and Picnic had the best speck bite. Lakes Cemetery, Picnic, Pine and 5 had the best panfish bite. The catfish bite was best at Lakes Coronet, Legs, and Picnic, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, the bass bite is pretty good around the park on shiners. The artificial bite is starting to pick up and Zara Spooks and Rat-L-Traps have been good baits. Bluegill action is decent on red worms. Around town, lakes Crago and Parker are producing specks while drifting minnows, reports Kyle Stafford at Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).
