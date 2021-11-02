Fishing changes on the horizon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch has 80 different fish for players to catch. In this guide, we’ll show you how, when, and where to catch them all. To become a fishing master, you’ll have to catch one of each fish. This can be a challenge because there are so many places to catch fish, which spawn in various locations and at different times. Some only appear where the ocean connects to rivers, while others swim only in rivers on cliffs. Most fish are available all day or during a specific period of time, which usually changes at 4 a.m., 9 a.m., 4 p.m., and 9 p.m.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO