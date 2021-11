Twenty years ago, a man failed to rob a bank. He was betrayed by his girlfriend, who shot him, took the money, and left him leaking in an alley. He didn’t die, but he was arrested. His story didn’t end there. The police convoy bearing him off to a life behind bars was attacked, and, amidst the confusion, he made a break for it—a figure of jumpsuited orange, slipping away into the rain. He needed to get off the street, and he needed a change of clothes, but he was free. And so were we.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO