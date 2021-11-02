CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Voting underway in New Jersey gubernatorial election

 4 days ago

Transcript: Cedric Richmond on "Face the Nation," November 7, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond that aired Sunday, November 7, 2021, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Our Mark Strassmann reporting from Atlanta. President Biden's $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill is finally headed to the White House for his signature. It contains $110 billion for repairing roads and bridges across the country, as well as money for public transit and railway systems and for upgrading the nation's water systems. The bill includes funding to expand internet access and to pay for green energy projects like charging stations for electric cars. We turn now to senior adviser to the president, Cedric Richmond. He joins us from New Orleans. Good morning to you.
POTUS
Glenn Youngkin's chief strategist discusses successful Virginia gubernatorial campaign

Republicans seem to be reworking their playbook for the 2022 midterms after a strong showing in Tuesday's election. Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in the state's gubernatorial race. Youngkin gained significant support with Virginia's suburban voters in the final weeks of his campaign. Jeff Roe, Youngkin's chief strategist and founder of the Republican campaign firm Axiom Strategies, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what made the Youngkin campaign so successful.
VIRGINIA STATE
State
New Jersey State
House Democrats push to advance President Biden's agenda

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House of Representatives will be voting on President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill. But, a vote on his social spending and climate plan has been delayed yet again. CBS News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Millions of people left the workforce during the pandemic. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the new vaccine rules could help close the gap.

The U.S. added more than half a million jobs in October, but the share of people working still lags several percentage points behind pre-pandemic figures. In an interview Friday with CBS News, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh pointed to some 3.8 million people who reported last month they had not been able to come back to the workforce because of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News poll: Are analog clocks on the way out?

Despite an increasingly digital world, old fashioned analog clocks — the kinds with moving hands — can still be found in most American households in 2021, if not in great numbers. Seven in 10 Americans have at least one analog clock in their home, but fewer than half have two, and just one in five have three or more clocks in their home.
AMERICAS
