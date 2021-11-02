Voting underway in New Jersey gubernatorial election

The following is a transcript of an interview with White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond that aired Sunday, November 7, 2021, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Our Mark Strassmann reporting from Atlanta. President Biden's $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill is finally headed to the White House for his signature. It contains $110 billion for repairing roads and bridges across the country, as well as money for public transit and railway systems and for upgrading the nation's water systems. The bill includes funding to expand internet access and to pay for green energy projects like charging stations for electric cars. We turn now to senior adviser to the president, Cedric Richmond. He joins us from New Orleans. Good morning to you.

POTUS ・ 3 HOURS AGO