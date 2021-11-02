SEASON PREVIEW: Vikings hope to chalk up first winning season in a while

Tribune-Star file/Austen Leake Playmaker: West Vigo's Katelyn Fennell (33) finds a teammate cutting to the basket during a February sectional game against Brown County at Edgewood. Now a junior, Fennell is back for another season with the Vikings. Austen Leake

Coming off a 7-11 campaign that had nothing to do with convenience stores in 2020-21, West Vigo High School's girls basketball team is beginning its fifth season under the leadership of coach Jon Kirchoff.

Entering Tuesday evening's season-opening home loss to Western Indiana Conference foe Edgewood, Kirchoff sounded optimistic about the Vikings racking up their first winning season since 2014-15 when then-coach, now-principal Ryan Easton guided them to a 15-9 mark.

"This year's team lost two key pieces from last year," he told the Tribune-Star over the weekend. "But we return four girls who started at some point last season depending on who we played. Then after those four, we are young. So we have open spots up for grabs for the rest of the girls. We don’t have the size we have had in the past, but we may be able to play faster than before.

"Junior Katelyn Fennell [a 5-foot-8 guard] will be back for her third year on varsity and will help run things for us, Adelynn Harris will be back as a senior and our key shooter and the Easton twins [Maci and Ellie] who will guide our defense. Also, rounding out our top six will be Avery Lasecki, a junior forward/guard, and Kenzye Knopp, a sophomore guard."

Looking ahead to the WIC slate, Kirchoff estimated it will be tough from top to bottom, as usual.

"No easy wins in the mix," he said. "Northview and Edgewood. I would think, returning most of their roster, should be in the mix toward the top. But I am sure other teams will have something to say about that, especially those that may not have gotten all of their games in last year. If we can stay healthy, which has not been the case in the last several years, and play our game and not our opponents' game, we can always be in the mix."

Kirchoff did not rule out the possibility of COVID-19 playing a factor in scheduling for the upcoming season.

"COVID is always in our mind as something that could change how we do things," he admitted. "Making sure girls have enough practices to play in games and making sure we get all of our games in is important to us as long as we stay healthy. I also think every corporation has different guidelines, which can sometimes make it tricky to navigate. We will do our part and hope for the best."

The Vikings' next game after Tuesday will be another home contest against Shakamak on Thursday.