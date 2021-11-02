CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point could gain state Senate seat

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
Southwest Guilford County is proposed to get its own state Senate district (green).

HIGH POINT — Republican-backed state legislative district maps that advanced on Tuesday in the General Assembly would give the High Point area its own state senator.

The proposed N.C. House districts approved by the Senate redistricting committee would shift a small number of local residents into different districts and would change the district number for everyone, but no local House incumbents would be drawn into the same district.

The proposed N.C. Senate districts, though, would remove southwestern Guilford County from the district now represented by Sen. David Craven, R-Randolph, creating a new District 27 with no incumbent.

Late Tuesday, the House redistricting plan cleared the House. Debate on the Senate plan is expected on Wednesday.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that the Senate proposal would shift Guilford from having one safe Democratic seat, one safe Republican seat and one competitive seat now held by a Democrat to two safe Democratic seats in Greensboro and High Point and one safe Republican seat, covering the rest of Guilford as well as Rockingham County.

The original version of the proposed map showed Democratic Sens. Michael Garrett — whose current district includes parts of northern High Point — and Gladys Robinson double-bunked in the new District 28, but Republicans agreed to a Democratic amendment to shift some lines involving High Point and Greensboro, putting Garrett into District 27.

