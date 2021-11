Villarreal coach Unai Emery insists they didn't deserve their 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao. Emery was left disappointed after the loss to Athletic Club. He later said: “I feel it was an even game, with both teams trying to impose their style. They pressed us well positionally, but we found spaces on the counter. Their first goal was a blow emotionally, but we reacted. It played out similarly in the second half. The first penalty sets you back emotionally, but the second gives you hope. In the end, the game ended falling in their favour.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO