Raiders waive QB Nathan Peterman

By Levi Damien
 4 days ago
For the past three years, Nathan Peterman has been on the Raiders roster. First added to the team’s practice squad in 2018, then on injured reserve for the 2019 season, and the active roster throughout 2020 season and through the first seven games of this season. Today for the first time, the Raiders have waived him.

Being that Peterman has appeared in just two games with a combined 15 snaps, it seems like he’s been let go several times. But, no. This is the first time the team has let him go since he first came to the team in December of 2018.

He was the team’s primary backup for the first ten games of last season. Then Marcus Mariota came off injured reserve and came in for the final three quarters of one game when Derek Carr suffered a groin injury.

Peterman played all but one snap in this year’s preseason, throwing every pass in all three games. Mariota was ready by the season opener, rendering Peterman inactive. But then Mariota injured himself on a QB run and Peterman was once again the primary backup. He would play four snaps in week against the Bears.

Should no one claim Peterman, he figures to be brought back onto the practice squad from which the Raiders could elevate him at any point.

