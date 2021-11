A few weeks ago, it was confirmed Sony would make a special product announcement this October. It’s happening soon but before the big launch, some details have been leaked already. The Sony Xperia PRO-I will be announced and it is said to make an impression with a 1-inch sensor and 24mm f/2.0 lens. Mobile photography enthusiasts will probably love this camera-centric smartphone because it bears the signature Sony performance that is almost DSLR-level with its three rears and other features.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO