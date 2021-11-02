Broncos GM: Trading Von Miller to Rams a 'win-win'

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos improved to 4-4 on the season via this past Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team but then traded three-time All-Pro pass-rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, who entered November at 7-1 and as one of the best teams of the opening half of the campaign.

Miller was understandably emotional shortly after news of the transaction broke Monday, but Denver general manager George Paton told reporters following Tuesday's NFL trade deadline that the move could ultimately benefit everyone involved.

"We talked about the Rams and how he fits," Paton said of the deal, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "Really, we really had a good conversation. But the main thing I communicated to Von, this is a win-win. We could have moved Von somewhere else but we wouldn’t do that. We wanted to do right by Von. We sent him to a great franchise, a team right in the thick of it, and he’s really going to fit in there and really help with the second part of his career."

Miller recorded 4.5 sacks this season with Denver and earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September. The 32-year-old named Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player can now chase an elusive second championship ring as part of what may currently be the NFC's top overall roster.