CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos GM: Trading Von Miller to Rams a 'win-win'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtEai_0ckfWyI600
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos improved to 4-4 on the season via this past Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team but then traded three-time All-Pro pass-rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, who entered November at 7-1 and as one of the best teams of the opening half of the campaign.

Miller was understandably emotional shortly after news of the transaction broke Monday, but Denver general manager George Paton told reporters following Tuesday's NFL trade deadline that the move could ultimately benefit everyone involved.

"We talked about the Rams and how he fits," Paton said of the deal, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "Really, we really had a good conversation. But the main thing I communicated to Von, this is a win-win. We could have moved Von somewhere else but we wouldn’t do that. We wanted to do right by Von. We sent him to a great franchise, a team right in the thick of it, and he’s really going to fit in there and really help with the second part of his career."

Miller recorded 4.5 sacks this season with Denver and earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September. The 32-year-old named Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player can now chase an elusive second championship ring as part of what may currently be the NFC's top overall roster.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'Safe to say' I’m playing against Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys didn't need the services of starting quarterback Dak Prescott to defeat the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday night, as Prescott was a spectator for that contest due to the strained right calf he suffered on Oct. 17 ahead of the team's bye that still wasn't 100% recovered by the weekend.
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Magic Johnson Wants The Rams To Face 1 Team In NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams continued to look like a Super Bowl contender this past weekend with a dominant performance against the Houston Texans. The NFC West competitors improved to 7-1 and now hold a share of the lead in the division with the Arizona Cardinals. Magic Johnson has taken note...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
culvercityobserver.com

Los Angeles Rams make another big trade

The Los Angeles Rams have done it again. In pursuit of Super Bowl LVI to be decided at SoFi Stadium in February, the Rams acquired future Hall of Fame linebacker and edge rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. While the rest of the NFL contenders decided to stand pat before this past Tuesday's trading deadline, Rams General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay went all in to increase the team's chances of not leaving the confines of SoFi throughout the 2021 postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names The “Best” Decision Of His Career

Peyton Manning made a lot of decisions over the course of his football career – where to play in college, when to declare for the NFL Draft, when to retire, etc. – but he believes one decision stands above the rest. The legendary NFL quarterback said on Sunday that coming...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
FanSided

Broncos made a move that could keep them in the AFC West race

Did the Denver Broncos just make a move that will keep them in the mix in the AFC West for the 2021 season? We take a look at the impact of John Brown. After a 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have found themselves in a really tough spot with two straight losses to AFC opponents.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl 50#American Football#Broncos Gm#The Los Angeles Rams#Pro Football Talk#Afc#Nfc
HollywoodLife

LA Rams Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Reveals Why Playing With Tom Brady Would Be A ‘Dream’

While on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson chatted about his love for Tom Brady, the 2022 Super Bowl, and more. It would be a “dream” for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson to play a game with Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady. The Rams athlete, 34, appeared on an episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26 to chat about his podcast Fade the Booth, the 2022 Super Bowl set to take place in LA, and his dream quarterbacks to throw the ol’ pigskin around with.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay speaks out on Von Miller’s injury status for LA debut

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said that Von Miller did not participate in practice Wednesday and that he’s still uncertain if he will play this week. “He’ll do some limited work off to the side with [the training staff], just getting a feel for where his ankle is at. He hasn’t been with us. Want to be smart, want to be able to ease him back in.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning’s Honest Admission

It doesn’t sound like Peyton Manning will be joining an NFL ownership group anytime soon. The NFL world has constantly speculated about the former Denver Broncos quarterback joining an ownership group at some point. The Broncos are expected to have a new owner at some point in the future and many believe it could be Manning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RamDigest

Former Rams WR DeSean Jackson Clears Waivers

After the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson both attempted to seek out a trade partner to move the veteran pass-catcher to a new team, they ultimately came up empty prior to the NFL trade deadline coming to a close. As a result, the Rams placed Jackson on...
NFL
The Spun

2 More Big Names Surfacing In NFL Trade Rumors

The NFL’s 2021 trade deadline is approaching quickly. One big name has dominated trade rumors so far – Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans star quarterback has wanted out for months. A couple of different teams have been mentioned for Watson leading up to the trade deadline. Watson isn’t the only...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy