New mammogram technology at Tri-County Health Care

By Editorials
Wadena Pioneer Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTri-County Health Care now uses the Hologic SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System. This new equipment’s design makes mammograms more comfortable for patients. Discomfort is often cited as the main reason women avoid this...

