New mammogram technology at Tri-County Health Care

The St. Louis County Council passed a bill last week that would provide health care for employees who are injured by the COVID-19 vaccine. By a vote of 4-2, the council voted in favor Oct. 26 of a bill that guarantees free healthcare for county employees who get ill or are injured because of the COVID-19 vaccine. It also awards $1 million to a beneficiary if an employee dies because of the vaccine.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO