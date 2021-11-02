CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police identify passenger in deadly crash involving Raiders player

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police have identified the passenger who was in the car driven by Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs is now facing facing charges of DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, resulting in substantial bodily harm; and reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm, the I-Team first reported.

A 23-year-old woman died in the crash, police said. She has not been identified by authorities. But the passenger in Ruggs’ car was 22-year-old Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington.

The fiery crash involved two cars; a Toyota Rav4 and a Chevrolet Corvette, which Ruggs was driving, police said.

Henry Ruggs III (Courtesy: AP)

The crash was reported around 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway and caused the complete closure of Rainbow between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road for several hours as police investigated.

According to Metro police, a preliminary investigation shows Ruggs’ car rear-ended the Toyota, killing the woman inside. Ruggs remained on the scene and showed signs of impairment, police said.

Ruggs is being held without bail and is due in court Wednesday morning.

According to police, the driver of the Toyota was trapped in the driver’s seat. Clark County firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

“Despite their efforts to save the driver, she was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to a news release from Metro police.

Police said the Toyota was northbound on Rainbow in the right lane. Ruggs was also northbound, traveling at a high rate of speed in the center lane. The Corvette veered into the right lane before the collision, police said.

A statement was issued on Twitter by @Raiders

Ruggs was the Raiders’ first pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played for the University of Alabama. Washington attends Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, where she plays on the volleyball team.

The Las Vegas Raiders issued a statement on social media.

Prominent Las Vegas attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld released the following statement.

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered.”

David Chesnoff, Esq. and Richard Schonfeld, Esq.

Ruggs was transported to University Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

