CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Off Road Desert Therapy: Veteran’s group gathers to help each other, community via events and adventures

KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOhvS_0ckfVHoQ00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a bond that forms among soldiers, and that shared experience can act as a lifeline years-removed from active duty.

A few years ago, after returning home from several tours of duty, some local veterans decided to band together once again and venture out into the desert, in order to help themselves and their community.

Off Road Desert Therapy (ORDT) was created four years ago after veterans and active duty members found each other in far east El Paso and started talking to each other about experiences they had while on duty.

From there, they decided to gather in the desert and go off-roading in various locations around the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31g64Q_0ckfVHoQ00
Some of the members of ORDT during a recent rally

The convoys of jeeps and trucks ride out from rally points set around the area; from Red Sands to the numerous the desert trails in far east El Paso to the gullies and gulches north of Fabens and Tornillo, all as a way to relieve stress and combat their PTSD.

Members, like Andres Gutierrez, say it’s much more than just going out into the desert.

“Off-roading is a little bit bigger that what people think…it’s a tight community and I think that’s what kinda like you can relate from the Army and help out some of these guys that have been out and still be able to talk to them still be able to converse with them stuff you know overall. it’s tight and that’s what the military is.”

They also hold many events for their community, whether it be a family night or a food drive to help those in need.

Regardless, the main message they want to send is that they are focused on helping people and that wherever a veteran or active member may be, they are there for them as someone to talk to, and enjoy the therapy of an off road adventure.

If you would like to know more about them, you can find them on their Facebook page.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso ISD to host Immunize El Paso vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As FDA gave approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-old children this week, officials with Immunize El Paso announced a partnership with the El Paso Independent School District to launch a comprehensive vaccination campaign targeting all eligible children enrolled in the District. Immunize El Paso and local school […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Stargazing returns to El Paso ISD’s Roddenberry Planetarium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso ISD’s ‘trek’ to the stars was relaunched earlier this week with the inaugural show at the new Gene Roddenberry Planetarium in Northeast El Paso. The planetarium launched their ‘next generation’ show on Wednesday, continuing the voyage the original 52-year-old dome with new high-tech features and updated programming. Sixth […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Fabens, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KTSM

Migrants pelt Mexico’s National Guard with rocks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrants that are part of a caravan marching towards the United States pelted officers of Mexico’s National Guard with a hail of rocks, injuring at least one guardsman. The guards, who attempted to detain some of the migrants, were pelted with rocks by a small group of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Segundo Barrio now a part of National Register Historic District

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, El Paso County Commissioner David Stout announced that the federal government approved the Segundo Barrio Historic District application, placing nearly 700 structures on the National Register of Historic Places. The application, which was filed by El Paso County, took more than two years of work. “We expected this […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Local pecan farm not affected by projected labor shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The busiest season for pecan farmers is approaching: harvest season. Nothing is really different about this year except – according to the El Paso county extension agent in agriculture – there will be a significant shortage in workers. “The reality is that people are just not gonna work for lower […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Weather#Ordt#Facebook
KTSM

Free Holiday Movies return to the Plaza Theatre for WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buddy the Elf, Elsa, Ana meet John McClane. The Nightmare Before Christmas, Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life, Die Hard, Frozen, and The Polar Express are among this year’s Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre, presented by the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival in partnership with El Paso […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Hope Marches On: Salvation Army prepares for holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the resurgence of the pandemic these last six months, and the approach of the holidays, the Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need. “With the resurgence of COVID-19, The Salvation Army is preparing for an increase of requests for service this holiday season,” said Major […]
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Border merchants gear up for return of Mexican shoppers on Nov. 8

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border merchants are preparing for the return of Mexican shoppers by stocking up on goods and making their shops visually attractive for post-Nov. 8 crowds. “We’re getting the merchandise ready so that people find what they’re looking for,” said Miguel Hernandez, one of the managers at Yvan’s World novelty […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
KTSM

El Paso ISD names Gailey as principal at Brown Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District officials announced Wednesday the appointment of Patrick Gailey as the new principal at Brown Middle School. Gailey heads to Brown after having served as assistant principal at Hornedo Middle School since 2017. He began his career as an educator as a classroom teacher at both […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Award winning-author, EPCC English Professor publishes new book, Sets example for students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Award-winning author and English professor at El Paso Community College, Lawrence Welsh, published a new poetry book about borderlands. Welsh has set an example of how EPCC faculty are dynamic individuals who bring theory and practice to life to inspire students in the classroom, EPCC officials said. “EPCC’s professors not only teach […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City invites community members to participate in districting process

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Wednesday, November 3, the City of El Paso’s Districting Commission will host hybrid – in-person and virtual – biweekly meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the City Council’s district boundaries. “The process of redrawing district boundaries is conducted every ten years in alignment with the U.S. Census to guarantee […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD administrator tapped to lead Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District’s associate superintendent of middle schools, Catherine Kennedy, has been appointed president-elect for the El Paso chapter of the Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (TALAS). Kennedy, who has been with YISD for more than three decades, will serve as President of the TALAS El Paso […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
469
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy