Public Safety

BRANTLEY VERNON BENNETT – Sexual Predator Notification

osceolasheriff.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransient IN THE AREA OF 2125 LEPTIC LANE KISSIMMEE, FL 34744 Osceola County. – SEX BAT BY JUVEN/VCTM UNDER 12; F.S. 794.011(2) (3...

www.osceolasheriff.org

Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Cleo Smith: Bratz Doll-obsessed Alleged Kidnapper Appears in Court, Screams ‘I’m coming for you!’

An Australian man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Cleo Smith apparently shouted at the media as he arrived at court on Thursday. Terry Kelly, 36, appeared at the Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, where he was read a number of charges against him, including forcibly taking a child under 16. Kelly didn’t enter a plea and returned to jail without bail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

BODY BAGS: The Chris Watts Murders

On Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko. Chris Watts’ wife and daughters were missing for three days before their bodies were found on the dad’s former jobsite at Anadarko. Shanann Watts was buried in a shallow grave. The girls were stuff through hatches into oil tanks. During the days before the bodies were discovered, Watts played the grieving dad, giving interviews, begging for information on his missing family. What no one knows is Chris Watts is having an affair, and no longer wants to be part of a family unit. Murder was his way out. Ultimately, he tells police where he deposited their bodies. Today on Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

New Jersey Girl Slated To Testify Against Cop Stepfather Missing For Three Weeks

The family of a teenage girl who went missing while running a morning errand in mid-October is asking for assistance in finding her. Jashyah Moore, 14, went to the U.S. Market on Central Avenue in East Orange, New Jersey around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, her mother Jamie Moore told news station WPIX in New York. But she came back and told her mother that she'd lost the family's EBT card — a debit card used for food assistance purchases — intended to pay for the orange juice and paper towels.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man pleads guilty to possessing more than 900 grams of heroin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 900 grams of heroin, officials said. Enrique Garcia, 27, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — a Class X felony. "This case underscores...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Suspect Arrested 3 Times In 24 Hours, Denver Police Officer Begs Judge To Not Release Him

DENVER (CBS4) – Police typically use arrest affidavits to simply state the circumstances surrounding an arrest. Last week, a Denver police officer used an arrest affidavit to warn the court not to give a defendant bail. Robert Avila had been arrested three times in 24 hours. While his initial charges weren’t felonies, officers described him as erratic, incoherent and escalating, but the judges twice released him on a personal recognizance bond, which meant he just had to promise to return for his next court appearance. Robert Avila (credit: Denver Police) Avila’s first arrest came on Oct. 25 just after 10 p.m. Police were...
DENVER, CO

