CLARKSTON, Ga. — Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, you possibly heard an Amber Alert come across your phone. We've got more information for you. It's out of Clarkston, which is just outside of Atlanta in DeKalb County. Officers are looking for 1-year-old Blace Barnett. They believe the child could be...

CLARKSTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO