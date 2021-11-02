These apps help you to 'accompany' your loved ones from the Beyond

Death is inevitable and it’s vital to protect the future of your loved ones. Anything can happen to you that might leave you incapable of doing anything. You can be paralyzed or be put in a coma due to some accident. Any sort of mishappening can mean that your loved ones can be exposed to an uncertain future. They might not have any money as most of their money would be stuck in your account. If not that, your property and other belongings which are essential to your family’s well-being can be at the risk of being seized by the bank or taken away by a lot of other people. Fights over property between family members are also common after one’s death. Things can turn very ugly very quickly. It’s important to ponder over such things and take the necessary steps today to avoid such grievances towards your family.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO