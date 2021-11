Celebrated Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta (“Funny Boy,” “Water”) is attached to write and direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s bestselling novel “Burnt Sugar.” Set in the Indian city of Pune, the novel tells the story of Tara, who after a wild youth, faces challenges when she is older and must rekindle her relationship with her daughter. Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content has acquired audiovisual rights for the novel and will produce. The deal with Propagate was negotiated by Anna Soler-Pont at the Pontas Literary & Film Agency on behalf of Doshi. Shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize, and longlisted for the 2021 Women’s...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO