Miami has a chance to turn their fortunes around after beating a ranked NC State team at home this past Saturday. But the focus immediately shifts to taking on another tough ACC foe in No. 17 Pittsburgh, who came away with a 10-point win over Clemson this past weekend. Manny Diaz and his team are going to have to continue to improve and build on their performance on Saturday to beat a one-loss Panthers team led by Kenny Pickett, who has been one of the best in the country as a super senior.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO