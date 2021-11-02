Ronald McDonald House Charities to open location at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is hosting a grand-opening celebration on Nov. 10 for their new location at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

According to a news release from RMHC, the event is open to the public and will be held at the new 11-bedroom house located at 6929 Rogers Ave., lasting from 10 a.m. to noon. Remarks will be made from 10-10:30 a.m. before beginning tours of the house.

RMHC asks those attending to consider bringing a non-perishable food item to help stock the pantry available to families.

A $3.5 million capital campaign for the house launched in November 2019 with 93% of the funds being raised when construction began in December 2020.

RHMC says it will serve 15 families each night and not charge them for their stay.

The house will have amenities like full baths, a laundry room, kitchen, stocked pantry, dining room, playroom, media room and covered porch.

This is such a needed benefit for our community. Many times our NICU babies have big brothers and sisters, and with the opening of the RMH, the whole family will be together during the NICU stay in a house-like environment that allows mom and dad to be close. Samantha Cole, director of Maternal Child Services at Mercy Fort Smith

Families with sick or injured children currently have the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Mercy Fort Smith to relax and find healing. The release says the Family Room will be in operation for 11 years in December, having served over 3,500 children and families.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.