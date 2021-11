There's no denying that Ina Garten is an absolute powerhouse in the culinary and entertainment industry. Her Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa" was on for nearly two decades, from 2002 to 2019, according to IMDb. Fans that are upset about new episodes of the show no longer gracing their screens can take comfort in the 12 cookbooks that are available, all jam-packed with Ina-approved recipes. But did you know that Garten almost gave up on television after a single episode of filming "Barefoot Contessa"? While her effortless ease in front of the camera and soothing personality makes it hard to believe that she'd have difficulty, the pilot filming experience was a bit of a nightmare (via The Daily Meal).

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO