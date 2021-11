Working out isn’t exactly a Thanksgiving Day priority. But it can be more than just a way to fill the time before a giant late-afternoon Thanksgiving dinner. Turkey trots are a Thanksgiving morning tradition of taking a quick run or walk to help gear up for that share of turkey, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, and pie. Working out may not be your preferred way to spend Thanksgiving morning (who is going to cook that turkey?), but, if it is, there are many places where you can join a 5K run or a 1-mile walk to kick off the holiday. And many feature ways to give back to your community, too.

