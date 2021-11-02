Downtown Rogers to celebrate veterans and their art

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is partnering with Art on the Bricks Art Walk to feature the art of U.S. military veterans.

According to a news release from Art on the Bricks, The Rogers Experimental House at 121 W. Walnut St. will showcase the works of veterans and other artists, some of which relate to U.S. military history.

The release says the monthly Art Walk falls on Veterans Day, November 11, and will be open from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Art Walk will feature music, art and crafts that commemorate the service and talent of military veterans.

Downtown Rogers businesses will also host pop-up galleries with works by other artists.

The collaboration for a live art walk is in addition to a virtual festival that was created as a new alternative by organizers at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Fayetteville.

Veterans were invited to submit work for the regional contest to compete to participate in the National veterans Creative Arts Festival.

For more information, visit www.artonthebricks.com .

