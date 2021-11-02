CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Downtown Rogers to celebrate veterans and their art

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZYsL_0ckfR0kU00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is partnering with Art on the Bricks Art Walk to feature the art of U.S. military veterans.

According to a news release from Art on the Bricks, The Rogers Experimental House at 121 W. Walnut St. will showcase the works of veterans and other artists, some of which relate to U.S. military history.

Army veteran honors fallen military members, first responders with patriotic art

The release says the monthly Art Walk falls on Veterans Day, November 11, and will be open from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Art Walk will feature music, art and crafts that commemorate the service and talent of military veterans.

Downtown Rogers businesses will also host pop-up galleries with works by other artists.

The collaboration for a live art walk is in addition to a virtual festival that was created as a new alternative by organizers at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Fayetteville.

John Cena to be Guest of Honor at Veterans Day event in Northwest Arkansas

Veterans were invited to submit work for the regional contest to compete to participate in the National veterans Creative Arts Festival.

For more information, visit www.artonthebricks.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville Public Library, Canopy NWA collect supplies for incoming refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library teamed up with Canopy NWA to welcome refugees coming to Northwest Arkansas. The library served as a drop-off location for supplies Saturday. A variety of kits were put together to meet the needs of those relocating to the area. Volunteer coordinator with Canopy NWA, Mariah Green said […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Rogers, AR
Entertainment
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
Rogers, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington Regional extends visiting hours, will allow additional visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington Regional Medical Center has updated its visitor policy to extend visiting hours and increase the number of additional visitors for some patients. All visitors will still be required to wear masks while on the hospital campus, pass a coronavirus screening, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer, according to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy