An iconic moment, The Sopranos fans screamed at their TV in unison when the last scene of the series finale saw Tony and Carmela Soprano having a meal in a diner when someone entered and the screen cut to black, leaving the mafia family head's fate unclear. While the subject has been speculated on ever since, and with the arrival of The Many Saints of Newark, series creator David Chase took the opportunity to clear up exactly what happened to Tony when the screen fell dark and how the result was always his plan, even if the cut to black ending was not.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO