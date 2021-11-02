CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Street Fight Title Match Set For MLW War Chamber

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Philly Street Fight for the MLW World Tag Team Titles has been announced for the upcoming War Chamber event, which will also feature a MLW Fusion TV taping. MLW announced today that Los Parks will defend the straps against 5150 in...

www.wrestlinginc.com

stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Announces Retirement From The Ring

Say goodbye. Wrestlers are a weird type of athlete as you never know when you are going to see someone compete for the last time. Since wrestlers can stay around longer than most mainstream athletes and can get in the ring for a one off match, retirements can be a tricky thing to keep. Now another wrestling legend has seemingly announced their retirement from the ring, seemingly for good.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bayley Posts Motivational Tweet After Huge WWE Releases

There is no doubt that Bayley is one of the top female Superstars in all of WWE. Her previous reign as Smackdown Women’s Champion lasted 380 days and on top of that, she also has the most days as a Women’s Champion in modern WWE. It seems she has reacted to WWE’s latest releases as well.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former Divas Champion Urges WWE To Bring Back Nia Jax

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige has urged WWE to bring back Nia Jax, who was among the 18 Superstars released on Thursday. Paige tweeted a picture of her and Jax sharing a laugh backstage, along with the “#BringBackNia” hashtag. As noted earlier, Jax took to Twitter to address reports that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt Seemingly Reacts To Latest Round Of WWE Releases

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has seemingly reacted to the latest round of WWE releases. We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts had famously used the phrase “muck of avarice” in a promo ahead of his WrestleMania 6 match with Ted DiBiase.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On Why The Charlotte Flair Situation Is “Tricky” For WWE

A WWE source has reportedly described the situation with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as a “tricky” one. As we’ve noted, the October 22 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch participate in a championship exchange segment, moderated by Sonya Deville, where they switched titles due to the WWE Draft. Tension between the two reportedly led to an off-script moment in the segment, which caused a backstage confrontation between Flair and Lynch. You can click here, here, and here for our original reports on the incident, and here for news on Sonya Deville’s heat with Flair.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Sends Message To Released WWE Superstar

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is evidently excited at the prospect of facing Karrion Kross, who was among the 18 Superstars released by WWE on Thursday. Following his release, Kross took to Instagram to post a short video clip of a cemetery, along with the following caption:. I heard...
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo reacts to Andre Ward predicting Plant victory

By Max Schramm: Canelo Alvarez reacted with amusement when reminded that Andre Ward predicts a victory for Caleb’ Sweethands’ Plant this Saturday night in their fight on Showtime pay-per-view. (Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME) Canelo first assured the media that he would win on Saturday and then said that Ward might...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Video: Undisputed! Watch Canelo Alvarez’s vicious KO of Caleb Plant to unify 168 lbs division

It may not have been an easy night at the office for Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs), but he still got the job done in emphatic fashion. In front of over 16,000, predominantly pro-Canelo fans at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Alvarez became the undisputed super-middleweight champion with an 11th round stoppage of Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs). Alvarez did have some trouble with Plant’s slick boxing and fast hands but sooner or later, Plant’s repeatedly getting cornered against the ropes would cost him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Canelo Keeps Response To Kamaru Usman’s Call Out Short & Sweet

Boxing’s biggest star Canelo Alvarez has a brief response for UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Canelo and Usman may compete in different combat sports but we’ve seen crossover fights before. Back in Aug. 2017, Conor McGregor took on boxing icon Floyd Mayweather inside the ring. Mayweather won that bout via TKO in the 10th round. The boxing match proved to be quite lucrative for everyone involved.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Justin Gaethje issues a bone-chilling warning to the UFC

Justin Gaethje is tired of playing games. The UFC lightweight contender has grown frustrated with the UFC ahead of UFC 268. The issues stem from the Charles Oliveria-Michael Chandler title fight at UFC 262. Justin Gaethje felt that as the former interim champion, longer-tenured fighter, and more deserving fighter, he should have gotten Michael Chandler‘s spot on UFC 262.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat In AEW

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a tag team match which saw FTR face off against Aerostar, and Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE. Samuray Del Sol went on to note in a tweet that he prayed to the late Brodie Lee before his match when he posted the following:
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eddie Alvarez predicts Justin Gaethje knocks out Michael Chandler at UFC 268

Having gone to war with both men, Eddie Alvarez has provided some insight on the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler showdown coming up at UFC 268. Former title challengers Gaethje (22-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) and Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) meet in a pivotal lightweight clash Saturday at Madison Square Garden, and while Alvarez can see the fight going either way, he thinks Gaethje will likely stop Chandler.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Jordynne Grace Blasts WWE Over Yesterday’s Releases

Yesterday evening, WWE released 18 Superstars including Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Ember Moon and Keith Lee. The main reported reason why these cuts were made were due to “budget cuts.” There are other stars, like Nia Jax, who were reportedly released, at least in part, due to an unwillingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
WWE

