Street Fight Title Match Set For MLW War Chamber

A WWE source has reportedly described the situation with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as a “tricky” one. As we’ve noted, the October 22 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch participate in a championship exchange segment, moderated by Sonya Deville, where they switched titles due to the WWE Draft. Tension between the two reportedly led to an off-script moment in the segment, which caused a backstage confrontation between Flair and Lynch. You can click here, here, and here for our original reports on the incident, and here for news on Sonya Deville’s heat with Flair.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO