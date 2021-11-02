CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeal asking for a stay of execution for Julius Jones still pending at 10th circuit

By Jessica Bruno/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – On Monday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend clemency for high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones. His fate now lies in the hands of Gov. Kevin Stitt, and there is also an appeal that could lead to a stay of execution for Jones still pending.

“We did it again. Gov. Stitt wanted to go through the clemency process. We did so,” Jimmy Lawson, best friend of death row inmate Julius Jones, told News 4 on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Pardon & Parole board recommends clemency for death row inmate Julius Jones, Stitt now decides his fate

Lawson watched on Monday as the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend clemency for Jones, with a recommendation that his sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“Our hope is that Gov. Stitt will concede with the recommendation of the pardon and parole board,” Lawson said.

Oklahoma Supreme Court rules against district attorney ahead of Julius Jones clemency hearing

Stitt will make the final decision, and he can do whatever he wants with the board’s recommendation. He can deny it, grant it or change it to a different sentence.

“Time is of the essence. That date is a date. So we are urging, urging Gov. Stitt to take action expeditiously,” Lawson said.

If Stitt denies clemency, Jones does have some legal options before that date, Nov. 18, when he’s scheduled to be executed.

“There are some plan Bs that are possible,” Lawson said.

Supporters hold solidarity march in support of death row inmate Julius Jones

Last week, a federal judge denied a request for a stay of execution for five death row inmates, including Jones and John Grant, who was executed on Thursday.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals essentially said while they’re considering an appeal to that decision, they would at least issue a stay for Jones and Grant, which was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court just two hours before Grant was executed.

Paul Howell’s family weighs in on Gov. Stitt’s Julius Jones commutation decision
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQQgL_0ckfQHhn00
Paul Howell

Technically, they’re still considering that appeal and a stay of execution for Jones could be possible. It’s also possible that if that happens, SCOTUS would overturn that decision once again.

“We’re hoping for the best case scenario,” Lawson said.

‘I am not accepting the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation,’ Gov. Stitt says he won’t decide on commuting Julius Jones’ sentence until after clemency hearing

The family of Paul Howell though, who Jones was convicted of killing in 1999, is frustrated with the system that allowed for Jones to even be considered for commutation, which is a first for a death row inmate in Oklahoma.

“If he goes up and gets clemency and it’s life without parole, that doesn’t mean life without parole. What it means is he will still be eligible to go up for commutation because this board has made it a precedent now for Oklahoma, that death row inmates can go up for commutation,” Megan Tobey, Howell’s sister, said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

