Tonight is one of my favorite NXT events of the year in Halloween Havoc, and the card is loaded with opportunities for Championship gold to switch hands. That includes a chance for two tag teams to take the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships from current Champs Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta have their sights set on being the ones to claim those titles and knock Shirai and Stark off their pedestal. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Hartwell ahead of the big night, which will actually be the first ladder match Hartwell has been a part of, and that's why she's a bit more nervous than excited.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO