T-Mobile recently announced it has reached a new milestone with its 5G network. Standalone 5G is an area that T-Mobile is leading in. And recently, the Un-Carrier was able to pull off the first 5G standalone (SA) New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR DC) data call under a commercial network. What this means is that T-Mo was able to combine 2.5GHz spectrum (n41) with millimeter wave (n260). And as a result, they were able to boost download speeds to almost 5Gbps.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO